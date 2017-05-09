The EFF has blamed the outbreak of violence and chaos in Coligny in the North West on the bail granted to two murder accused on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte‚ who each got R5‚000 bail on Monday‚ have been accused of killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu.

“We call on the state to appeal the decision of the judge to grant the accused bail. The law is there to guard and protect all of us‚” said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Mosweu’s death sparked protests in Coligny over the past two weeks‚ with properties being vandalised and torched.

“These protests‚ following the bail being granted‚ have now escalated to the torching of the farmer’s house and two other houses in the area‚” said Ndlozi.

He added that the white farm workers were granted “cheap” bail.

“The violence in Coligny must be put squarely at the feet of our courts who fail to uphold justice. It is [this] lower court’s incompetence that must be blamed for the community taking the law into their hands‚” said Ndlozi.