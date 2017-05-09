Union leader Joseph Mathunjwa has rejected an apology from deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Marikana massacre‚ SABC reported on Tuesday.

SAFM radio said on its Twitter feed that Mathunjwa had made the remarks during an interview on Tuesday morning.

Ramaphosa at the weekend apologised for his role in the tragedy that unfolded in Marikana in 2012 after police opened fire on striking miners at Lonmin platinum mine in the North West.

Ramaphosa said messages he sent to Lonmin management calling for “action” before the shooting were meant to prevent further disaster.

But Mathunjwa said Ramaphosa’s apology was not enough.

Mathunjwa is president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)‚ which led the 2012 strike.

“Pres Joseph Mathunjwa says he was surprised by Ramaphosa’s utterances as he has NEVER approached union to apologize‚” SAFM reported on its Twitter feed on Tuesday.

It also quoted Mathunjwa saying: “As an African‚ Ramaphosa knows he should have started by seeking the forgiveness of families of miners.”

Mathunjwa also said the apology was “NOT genuine but for his convenience”‚ SAFM reported.