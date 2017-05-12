Opposition parties to lead ‘Zuma quit’ march on day of ConCourt secret ballot hearing

Leaders of opposition parties will lead a march on Monday calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down – the same day the Constitutional Court is hearing an application for a secret ballot in Parliament for a vote of no confidence in Zuma.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) filed the application for a secret ballot.

“We members of political parties … together with the Freedom Movement and Save SA are united behind the call for MPs to be allowed to decide by secret ballot‚ whether President Jacob Zuma must vacate office or not‚” said the statement read out by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa at a joint media briefing on Friday.

The parties say a secret ballot will provide “the safest” space for all MPs to be guided by their conscience and “not by dictates of political bosses who issue instructions to parliament from party quarters“.

“We believe that matter that will be argued in the Constitutional Court next Monday goes to the heart of the Constitution. This is why we will together lead a march to demonstrate our resolve to defend our country.

“We call upon all citizens who share our call for President Zuma to be voted out of office to join our march‚” Holomisa said.

The march will start at 8am from Marry-Fitzgerald Square in the Johannesburg city centre and end at the Constitutional Court.