The Congress of the People is planning to block the entrance of Eskom’s Megawatt Park in Sunninghill‚ Johannesburg‚ on Monday morning to “physically stop” Brian Molefe from entering the premises‚ the party said on Saturday.

COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem said the party’s plans were at an advanced stage and that it had already started discussing the action with other political and civic organisations.

1 of 2

“COPE is determined to show Jacob Zuma‚ the Guptas‚ Brian Molefe and any other Mickey Mouse that we will not allow anybody to turn our country into a Banana Republic.

“Our free advice to Brian Molefe is that he must stay away from Megawatt Park to avoid embarrassment‚” Bloem cautioned.

Molefe has been reinstated as CEO of Eskom after voluntarily resigning from the power utility in January after being implicated in possible wrong-doing by the public protector in her report on state capture. He was sworn in a month later as an ANC Member of Parliament.