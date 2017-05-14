EC ANC conference date set

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is targeting the first week of June to convene its provincial policy conference, the party announced yesterday.

Provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane made the announcement a day after the party’s secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe informed all nine provinces about the number of delegates they qualify to send to the ANC’s national policy conference scheduled for June.

The figures reveal that the Eastern Cape qualifies to send the largest delegation after KwaZulu-Natal.

Mabuyane confirmed receiving the official figures, which show that 432 of its branches are in good standing. The final figures confirm the Eastern Cape will be sending 457 delegates, who include provincial executive committee and league members, while KZN tops with 508 delegates.

Mabuyane said the road map to the National General Council (NGC) shows that regions would have to convene consultative workshops from this weekend, so that by May 28, “all regions would have held discussions of all the policy documents”.

“We want the programme to be rolled out such that we are able to convene a provincial policy conference in the first week of June, so we can be able to lobby other provinces on our policy position in preparation for the NPC.”

The discussion documents, which were officially made public in March, cover various topics including issues on legislature and governance – which will affect most parts of predominantly rural Eastern Cape if effected.

The documents want the views of traditional leaders to be considered more seriously and a balance be found between recognition of traditional practices and their compliance with the Constitution.

Some critical documents include:

lA discussion document on a coalition policy which will spell out guidelines on how coalition teams should be constituted and how to discuss the terms of such coalitions.

This follows the party’s painful loss in last year’s polls in August to the Democratic Alliance to several metros including Nelson Mandela Metro.

lIn terms of strategy and tactics, the documents look at the reasons why the party has lost support, as a result of internal squabbles, corruption and poor performance in government.

lA renewed focus on transforming the economy, in what the party calls radical economic transformation.

Mabuyane said: “What we are trying to emphasise to our members is that the numbers won’t matter, but the quality of discussions we are going to have as we debate towards the policy conference.

“We need input from everyone so that our province can make a meaningful contribution at the policy conference.”