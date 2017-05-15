Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba extended his gratitude to Lungisa Fuzile‚ the outgoing director general of the National Treasury‚ who completed his last day of his notice period on Monday.

A statement from Gigaba’s office thanked Fuzile for his service and for the “successful and smooth handover” to the new finance minister and the deputy minister Sfiso Buthelezi.

“Director-General Fuzile is a model public servant who has devoted 19 years to the service of our country.

He leaves behind a legacy of a strong National Treasury that has a formidable team as well as a strong institutional framework that will carry forward the mandate of the department. As he departs today‚ we wish him all success in his future endeavours‚” said Minister Gigaba.

Fuzile joined the national treasury in 1998‚ and according to the statement‚ quickly rose through the ranks before assuming the role of director general in 2011.

“He was‚ among other notable achievements‚ instrumental in the introduction of the Infrastructure Delivery Improvement Programme (IDIP) to solve the capacity and institutional challenges faced by the provincial departments‚” the statement said.

Fuzile has been replaced by Dondo Mogajane‚ who was the Deputy Director-General responsible for the Public Finance division.

Mogajane joined the National Treasury in 1999 and according to the statement has worked in various areas‚ including intergovernmental relations‚ provincial budget analysis‚ and international economic relations divisions.

“Mr Mogajane’s appointment is with effect from 16 May 2017 until the process of appointing a new Director General is completed‚” the statement said.

“Minister Gigaba wishes Mr Mogajane good luck and assures him of his support in carrying out his duties and responsibilities‚” it said.

Gigaba is expected to speak at a Black Business Council dinner this evening.