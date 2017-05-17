African National Congress (ANC) spokesman Zizi Kodwa set twitter ablaze when he accused Gupta-owned news channel ANN7 of spreading lies and deception.

Kodwa tweeted‚ in response to a “breaking news” story by the broadcaster on Tuesday afternoon‚ “you will never capture ANC through lies and deception”.

Breaking News : I feel your pain at this moment, you will never capture ANC through lies and deception https://t.co/cEEhGJpF0P — Zizi Kodwa (@zizikodwa) May 16, 2017

The news channel broadcast a story‚ based on an anonymous “ANC source”‚ claiming that Kodwa’s recent statements about returning Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was “not authorised by ANC structures”.

The party released a statement‚ via Kodwa‚ at the end of last week‚ saying that it “condemns the unfortunate and reckless decision taken by the Board of Directors of Eskom to reinstate Mr Brian Molefe as Chief Executive Officer of the energy utility”.

“Mr Molefe left Eskom under a cloud following the release of the Public Protector’s report into State Capture late last year‚” said the party.

ANN7 then appeared to discredit Kodwa‚ suggesting that his statement was “not authorised”. “Kodwa’s statement on Molefe rejected by ANC officials: ANN7 sources‚” said their video headline.

Kodwa’s response was retweeted more than 800 times and spawned a barrage of memes.

ANN7 appears to have subsequently deleted a tweet‚ promoting the story. “This video is unavailable‚” is all the broadcaster’s site said on Wednesday.

It’s not the first time Kodwa and the television channel have bumped heads. Earlier this month he released a statement in reaction to a story citing a source who claimed that President Jacob Zuma was “pushed” to attend Cosatu’s May Day rally where he was booed.

Such reporting he said‚ was “habitual and typical of ANN7 — devoid of truth‚ divisive and designed to create an illusion of some ‘ANC insider’ status for the channel“.