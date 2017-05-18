EFF MPL quits to pursue ‘own economic freedom’

A member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature has quit his post saying he wants to seek his “personal economic emancipation”.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Siyabulela Peter confirmed his resignation yesterday saying the job was “time consuming” and eating into his family time.

He tendered his resignation letter to Speaker Noxolo Kiviet stating that he quit with effect from May 15.

He is the second Eastern Cape EFF MPL to leave midway into their term of office after Themba Wele was axed by the party in 2015.

Wele has since rejoined the ANC.

Peter said he would remain “an ordinary member” of the EFF.

The general manager in the office of the secretary of the legislature, Nombulelo Mosana, yesterday confirmed that Kiviet had received Peter’s resignation, which came into effect on Monday.

According to Mosana, Peter did not provide reasons for his sudden resignation.

Said Peter: “Indeed I have left Bhisho as a member of the provincial legislature to pursue my own personal economic emancipation.

“Right now my focus is to continue my business life and other things for my personal growth, which I could not do while also serving in the legislature which consumed a lot of my time,” he added.

“Quitting is something I have always wanted, even last year already I thought about it because I felt because of my political work I do not have time to focus on family and other interests of my own.”

Peter believes he gave the job his best shot, although he conceded that with more time he could have done better. “I doubt very much that I will come back to politics, though maybe that can happen once my personal economic freedom pursuit has come to realisation.”

The EFF will now have to nominate someone else to fill the vacancy as his departure leaves the party with one solitary MPL, Litha Zibula. — zingisam@dispatch.co.za