ANC probe into eligibility of four REC leaders

The ANC in Nelson Mandela is investigating whether four of its regional leaders qualify to be part of its executive, after whistleblowers suggested they were still too “new” to be elected as party leaders.

ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane confirmed to the Saturday Dispatch that the matter of the “Nelson Mandela four” was brought to the attention of the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) and was discussed at the two-day PEC meeting which took place on Sunday and Monday this week.

Mabuyane said it was agreed the matter remained a rumour until it was “properly investigated”.

“We have since assigned the metro REC to investigate these cases and submit a report to the PEC,” he said.

The complaint is in line with ANC’s rule 21.3 which states “a person must be a member of the ANC for at least two years before she or he can be nominated to a regional executive committee of the ANC”.

NMM regional secretary Themba Xathula confirmed the investigation. However, he refused to name the four, saying “the case is so sensitive that we are in no position to divulge the identities of those implicated in the investigation until the case is finalised.

