UDM takes stance on Bobani

The provincial executive council of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) said it “understands” the DA’s stance on the latest crisis in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

The PEC was responding to questions about tensions between DA mayor Athol Trollip and his deputy, the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani.

Bobani was axed as mayoral committee member for public health this week following a fallout with Trollip over the running of the metro.

Bobani has also accused Trollip of corruption, claims he is yet to substantiate to his party.

If Trollip secures enough votes from opposition parties, Bobani could be removed as the deputy mayor when council convenes next Tuesday.

The UDM in the Eastern Cape yesterday called a special PEC meeting to discuss, among others, the role of the party in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

