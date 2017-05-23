The DA has condemned the actions of Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani in a council meeting on Tuesday morning.

The party‚ in a statement‚ said Bobani’s actions in the meeting were “completely unacceptable and against the very spirit of our coalition agreement‚ and the discussions we held last night to resolve the conflict” in the Bay.

The meeting‚ held at the Wool Exchange in Military Road‚ adjourned abruptly when opposition parties butted heads over several items – including speaker Jonathan Lawack’s request for Bobani to leave the meeting.

Bobani had accused Lawack of abusing his powers and Lawack responded by asking him to leave the chamber.

But Bobani responded: “I’m not going anywhere. I’m the deputy mayor. Unless you want to collapse the meeting.”

The DA said it had become clear that Bobani was not committed to governing for the Bay’s people but instead sought to continue his “disruptive and divisive behaviour which is unbecoming of a deputy mayor”.

“In almost every way possible‚ councillor Bobani has acted to undermine the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay and his behaviour today requires that stern action must be taken against him‚” the statement read‚ adding that the DA’s first responsibility was to Bay voters.

“We must protect the coalition government’s ability to deliver quality services to residents. We cannot allow one man to hold the people of Nelson Mandela Bay to ransom.

“We therefore insist the United Democratic Movement [UDM] take urgent and immediate action against councillor Bobani.”