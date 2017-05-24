Low-key welcome for Dlamini-Zuma

If the reception ANC presidential hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, received yesterday was anything to go by, she has a long way to go in convincing ANC members in the Eastern Cape she is a suitable replacement for President Jacob Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma spent day two of her four-day Eastern Cape charm offensive walking about Duncan Village (DV) and addressing locals at a community hall.

Her door-to-door campaign in the densely populated neighbourhood received a lukearm response.

Some members of the community who gathered at the Duncan Village Youth Advisory Centre hall even thought that they were supposed to have been addressed by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

For the former African Union Commission chairperson, the battle to win the hearts and minds of ANC supporters in the Eastern Cape has never been easy.

Her first attempt at it did not go off as planned when AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu told her she was not “ready” to be president.

Today she will return to the king’s area of traditional jurisdiction, where she will go on a door-to-door campaign and attend a prayer service in Elliotdale under the Mbhashe municipality.

However, she is not due to meet King Sigcawu this time around.

Yesterday Dlamini-Zuma was invited by the ANC Women’s League in the province for what they said was their Molo Mmelwane campaign as she took to the Duncan Village Youth Advisory Centre to address an unenthusiastic crowd of about 500, most of whom were bused in.

Very few from the immediate neighbourhood appeared to take an interest in the event on their doorstep.