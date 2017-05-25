Chiefs take on king over Dlamini-Zuma

Traditional chiefs in Mbhashe yesterday ganged up with the ANCWL to denounce AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu because of his rejection of Nkosazana DlaminiZuma’s ANC presidency campaign.

This comes as Dlamini-Zuma took her Eastern Cape campaign to Qgubuzeni village in Elliotdale under the Mbhashe municipality, where the Nqadu Great Place is located.

Local chiefs, whose traditional supervisor is Sigcawu, made it clear that they would mobilise ANC members who are their subjects to rally behind Dlamini-Zuma, now dubbed “NDZ”, come the December election conference of the governing party.

Their endorsement of Dlamini-Zuma by the chiefs contradicts King Sigcawu’s view that she was “not ready” to lead the country.

The ANCWL described yesterday’s gathering as an attempt to “correct” Sigcawu’s opinion.

Dlamini-Zuma was vocal about how the ANC should not alienate traditional leaders in affairs of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Ngubelanga Ngubechanti, who is also Contralesa’s chairman in Mbhashe, said the time for men to make way for women in the presidency was now.