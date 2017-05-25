Chiefs take on king over Dlamini-Zuma

Traditional chiefs in Mbhashe yesterday ganged up with the ANCWL to denounce AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu because of his rejection of Nkosazana DlaminiZuma’s ANC presidency campaign.
This comes as Dlamini-Zuma took her Eastern Cape campaign to Qgubuzeni village in Elliotdale under the Mbhashe municipality, where the Nqadu Great Place is located.
Local chiefs, whose traditional supervisor is Sigcawu, made it clear that they would mobilise ANC members who are their subjects to rally behind Dlamini-Zuma, now dubbed “NDZ”, come the December election conference of the governing party.
Their endorsement of Dlamini-Zuma by the chiefs contradicts King Sigcawu’s view that she was “not ready” to lead the country.
The ANCWL described yesterday’s gathering as an attempt to “correct” Sigcawu’s opinion.
Dlamini-Zuma was vocal about how the ANC should not alienate traditional leaders in affairs of the state.
Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Ngubelanga Ngubechanti, who is also Contralesa’s chairman in Mbhashe, said the time for men to make way for women in the presidency was now.
Four male presidents in the democratic dispensation was enough, he said. They should now step aside for Dlamini-Zuma to lead the ANC, and the country should her party emerge victorious in 2019 national poll.
In attendance were at least five other local chiefs, including Nobangile Gwebindlala of Gusi administrative area, Dumalitshone Siruni, who presides over Ntlonyana area, and Mhlabuyalingana Makhaula of Ngazana, Phathisile Fudumele, who rules at Ehobeni and Nohotel Zenani of Xhora, who all confirmed Ngubechanti was mandated by local chiefs to endorse NDZ.
Asked whether their view was in defiance of their king’s utterances that Dlamini-Zuma was “not ready”, Fudumele said they had a right to express the views of their subjects.
Ngubechanti said to thunderous applause from the hundreds who filled the tent in an open field in the Ntlonyana Administrative area: “We will not allow critics to deter us because men had their chance. Now is the time for a female, which is Dlaminito lead.”
Dlamini-Zuma told the chiefs how important they were to the ANC.
“The ANC must never cast aside traditional leaders for they have always formed an integral part of ANC’s DNA.” —