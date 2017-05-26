The Public Affairs Research Institute’s (Pari) report‚ Betrayal of the Promise: How the Nation is Being Stolen‚ is a 72-page document detailing how the Gupta family through various companies and friends‚ including President Jacob Zuma‚ gained access to profit from several multi-million contracts with state owned companies‚ whether through shell companies‚ legitimate businesses‚ as brokers or middle-men – and how their actions can be likened to a “silent coup”.

The authors formed the State Capacity Research Project (SCRP) to lead a study on “the country’s emerging shadow state” and paint the bigger picture of state capture.

The authors are Professor Haroon Bhorat (Development Policy Research Unit‚ University of Cape Town)‚ Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi (Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari)‚ University of the Witwatersrand)‚ Professor Ivor Chipkin (Public Affairs Research Institute)‚ Wits University)‚ Sikhulekile Duma (Centre for Complex Systems in Transition‚ Stellenbosch University)‚ Lumkile Mondi (Department of Economics‚ Wits University)‚ Dr Camaren Peter (Centre for Complex Systems in Transition‚ Stellenbosch University)‚ Professor Mzukisi Qobo (member of South African research Chair programme on African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy‚ University of Johannesburg)‚ Professor Mark Swilling (Centre for Complex Systems in Transition‚ Stellenbosch University)‚ Hannah Friedenstein (independent journalist — pseudonym)

State capture has dominated public debate about the future of democratic governance ever since then public protector Thuli Madonsela published her report‚ State of Capture‚ in late 2016.