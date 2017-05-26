Women’s league vote for Masualle

The ANC Women’s League in the Eastern Cape has endorsed a third term for Phumulo Masualle as party provincial chairman.

This follows their PEC meeting last weekend, which deliberated a wide range of social issues although the provincial succession battle took centre-stage.

With Masualle and Oscar Mabuyane frontrunners for the chair in July’s elective conference, the women’s league decided that Masualle’s re-election would deepen unity.

