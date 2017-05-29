Hotel room error led to Bhanga’s absence

A hotel room bungle was the reason why Nqaba Bhanga failed to step onto the stage when his DA election victory was announced before 400 delegates in East London recently.

The Daily Dispatch has learnt that Bhanga, the new provincial leader of the DA, had to vacate the hotel room he was booked into after it was found that a female delegate had been booked into the same room.

Bhanga ended up at a bed and breakfast facility in Beacon Bay and not at the Regent Hotel – where other delegates stayed – which adjoins the ICC auditorium where the DA congress was held.

His failure to appear on the stage has remained a topical issue since the conference earlier this month – with a number of theories doing the rounds.

