When Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi visited the Gupta homestead in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ he came bearing demands for a healthy meal.

Leaked emails provide some details into his visit to Saxonwold last year‚ making a detour from attending a funeral in Pretoria. He was accompanied by his son Zuzifa Buthelezi.

Visitors to the Gupta mansion remain a source of speculation and interest and numerous politicians and businesspeople are reported to have passed through their gates including Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Water Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Department of Cooperative Governance minister Des Van Rooyen and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe among others.

Last year the two Buthelezis‚ accompanied by five VIP protectors‚ had earlier sent the IFP president’s dietary requirement for consideration by the family.

An email dated May 2‚ 2016 from Buthelezi’s secretary Lyndith Waller‚ said Buthelezi would join the family for lunch the following day at 1pm.

“With regards to dietary requirements‚ the Prince is diabetic and follows a strict diet. I attach details hereto. If it is not possible to bring chicken or fish into your home‚ please cater for sufficient steamed vegetables and salad. He is unable to eat spicy food‚” part of the email reads.

A list of “more healthier” food was provided as options for various meals.

This included grilled fish or chicken‚ nuts‚ cheese‚ crackers with butter‚ Golden Delicious apples and rooibos tea.

TimesLive requested comment from Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi who said he was in a meeting and unable to immediately comment. Mangosuthu Buthelezi was travelling to Cape Town and also unable to immediately comment.