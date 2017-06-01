Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama went cap in hand asking for money from the Guptas last year.

Reports have alleged that the former Economic Freedom Fighters MP might be bankrolled by the Guptas‚ but have been strenuously denied‚ although he has actively supported the family and their company in public. Mngxitama has consistently denied that he was funded by the family‚ most recently on May 14 during BLF’s first anniversary event in Soweto.

“There is no slight evidence to back up these claims that are being made by agents of white monopoly capital‚ by the people who are controlled from London and by people funded by newspapers‚” EWN quoted him as saying. But he certainly asked for money‚ the e-mails show.

In exchanges dated 2016 with then Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa‚ Mngxitama expresses gratitude and refers to a meeting they recently had. He writes: “Brother Nazeem it was good to meet and to learn a bit more about your thinking and the truth around this renewed attacks from imperialism and its agents. Keep strong and keep doing the right thing.”

Howa forwards the e-mail to Atul Gupta and writes: “Hope all is well your side. I met with this fellow. He wrote a good piece about us in Sunday Indy this past weekend. He wants funding for his organisation. I explained that as business people‚ we have taken conscious decision to stay out of politics.” Without responding to the e-mail‚ Atul Gupta forwards it to a “Shivani” and Tony Gupta.

Further e-mails indicate a Mngxitama met with another Sahara employee‚ Santosh Choubey‚ at least once in March 2016. Choubey told TMG yesterday he used to work in sales and marketing at Sahara‚ the Gupta-owned computer company.

“I have no recollection of any of this. I no longer work there‚” Choubey said.

The leaked document suggests an exchange of at least 10 e-mails between Choubey and Mngxitama between February and March‚ the final exchange confirming a meeting at a restaurant in Sandton.

All attempts to solicit comment from Mngxitama drew a blank.

TMG called BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana‚ who doubles as its spokesperson‚ for comment.

Lwana said: “You know that these stories that you have been writing are based on fake e-mails”.