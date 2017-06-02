‘Millions’ to Umnotho despite opposition

The Eastern Cape social development department continued to channel millions to Umnotho Training and Development last year despite the department’s legislature portfolio committee members questioning why the department continued to use the services of this controversial NPO while the same services were being provided by the National Development Agency.

Records of the portfolio committee meeting dated November 2015 confirm that the committee wanted the department’s outgoing SG Stanley Khanyile to scrap the department’s contract with Umnotho.

His non-action to that call even forced a DA leader serving in the same committee, Veliswa Mvenya, to ask the party to move her to another committee, the oversight committee for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), as she felt that the oversight role of the social development committee was being undermined because of Umnotho.

This is the same organisation to which R300000 of taxpayers’ money was channelled to pay for MEC Nancy Sihlwayi’s junket to East Africa last October, as reported by the Dispatch last week.

The Dispatch can reveal today that Mvenya quit the social development portfolio committee after her opposition to the contracting of Umnotho fell on deaf ears.

Said Mvenya: “We were considering the budget of the department when I vehemently raised my opposition to the funding of Umnotho.

“I had a serious argument with Mr Khanyile during a committee meeting as he was defending his decision to fund this Umnotho.

“I even raised my minority vote when all ANC members agreed with the SG and the department.”

Khanyile yesterday was still adamant there was nothing wrong with Umnotho providing services.

According to him, all procurement procedures were followed to the letter before Umnotho was roped in and he had explained all of this to the portfolio committee already in 2015.

Khanyile submitted a report to the committee in September 2015 titled Report on contracting Umnotho Development.

However, his explanation did not fly with the committee, which two months later found that “the department [social development] has entered into an unplanned and unbudgeted contract with Umnotho to provide service currently [2015] provided by the National Development Agency and independent assessors.”

It was in that year that Umnotho scored R14.46-million from the R42.46-million budget for capacity building at social development in the 2015-16 financial year.

Khanyile yesterday explained why Umnotho had to come in while there was service from the NDA: “As the department, we decided to take some responsibilities from the NDA and give them to Umnotho and there was a process that was followed.

“We would not have budgeted for Umnotho in the beginning of the financial year, contrary to NDA whom we had a five-year agreement with so they were provided for.”

Pressed to explain why they needed to remove some of the NDA’s responsibilities and channel millions of rands to Umnotho, Khanyile would only say this was because of “internal reasons of the department”.

Portfolio committee chair Christian Martin was not available for comment at the time of writing yesterday.