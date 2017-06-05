Jonas called upon to stand as chair

The campaign to field former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as ANC chairman in the upcoming Eastern Cape provincial elective conference is gaining traction with more than 500 ANC members calling upon him to avail himself.

Jonas is not alone in the hot seat as former MPL Phila Nkayi has been called upon to stand as provincial secretary.

Another surprising name was that of Lindiwe Sisulu whom members gathered at Zwelitsha yesterday, want to stand as national president.

Speaking at a Save the Revolution campaign formed by concerned ANC members, Petros “Bushy” Vantyu said the ANC in its current state was dead.

“We are committed to taking it back to its original state. Let us fight for the unity of the movement,” he said.

Vantyu was addressing ANC members from regions across the province who had gathered to set out the movement’s plan of action ahead of the ANC’s provincial conference next month and national conference in December.

The campaign is an initiative to reclaim the power of the ANC and restore the dignity of the movement, he said.

Vantyu presented a 13-page document listing internal and external factors that had led to the demise of the ANC provincially and nationally. Disunity in caucuses and regions, infighting and factions, marginalisation of astute members, corruption and maladministration were on the list.

The movement’s turnaround plan includes:

lTo build unity of purpose in the organisation and society;

lReintroduce and institutionalise political education;

lRevive ANC structures and its leagues; and

lReinstate political discipline and respect in the organisation.

Vantyu said the outcomes of the two upcoming conferences would dictate the future of the ANC.

He said they had nominated Jonas as chairman as he had proven his integrity to the entire country. Jonas would serve with Nkayi and Nosiphiwo Williams-Segwai as secretary and deputy secretary.

“This is a tried and tested leadership,” he said.

Speaking about Sisulu, Vantyu said: “It is time to let women with integrity lead our country”.

The movement would like to see Joel Netshitenzhe take position as secretary-general.

Speaking to the Dispatch, proposed ANC provincial secretary Nkayi said he would contend for the position “depending on what different ANC branches say”. — nonsindisoq@dispatch.co.za