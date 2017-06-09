Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Friday issued a lesson in politics‚ expressing his views on everything from veteran politician Helen Zille to land reform.

Malema shared his thoughts during an interview with 702 radio host Eusebius McKaiser.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) is egg-walking around Helen Zille‚” Malema said.

“The DA is doing what the ANC did by egg-walking around Zille. We also want her to be removed as the premier of the Western Cape.”

The DA on Wednesday suspended Zille from all party activities for her controversial tweets on colonialism ahead of a disciplinary hearing. For now‚ she will remain premier of the Western Cape.

On the question of land redistribution‚ Malema didn’t mince his words.

“They — white people — should share the land. The state should be a custodian of the land and allocate it to all of us‚” said Malema.

The EFF leader said many South Africans were rendered homeless because they did not have land.

Asked for his stance on the notion of land expropriation without compensation‚ he said the constitution should be amended in order for the state to own and freely distribute land. But this must be a “peaceful” conversation.

“They (white people) came here uninvited. They have been naturalised here and we accepted them into our midst‚” Malema said.

“If there is idling‚ land not allocated to any purpose should be distributed. We should not buy the land as it was taken through genocide. We will be thanking them for killing black people.”