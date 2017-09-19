It’s a go for ANC conference in East London

Finally the ANC’s Eastern Cape conference will go ahead as planned next week at the East London International Convention Centre, the party announced this morning.

This came after the governing party’s national audit committee tabled a report to the provincial executive committee on Monday – confirming that the province had met the 70% threshold for branches to pass the audit. This is the minimum requirement for a conference to sit.

The conference will see Premier Phumulo Masualle go head to head with is former ally Oscar Mabuyane for the position of provincial chairman. In Mabuyane’s line up, OR Tambo’s Lulama Ngcukayitobi is likely to contest as provincial secretary against Sarah Baartman’s Tenten Pikinini.

Briefing the media about the extended PEC’s resolution, Mabuyane said the report on logistics also confirmed that the conference venue, accommodation, transport and other related logistics had already been secured.

“The Special PEC meeting therefore agreed that in the main we are 90% ready to convene the provincial conference and therefore we can confidently confirm that the 8th ANC Provincial Conference will definitely sit on September 28 to October 1,” said Mabuyane. Registration of delegates will be next Thursday at the ICC, and the conference programme will start thereafter.

Other key positions which are highly contested is the treasurer’s position held by Public Works MEC Thandiswa Marawu, who wants to serve for a third term. But Mabuyane’s supporters want Alfred Nzo’s Babalo Madikizela to take over the handling of the party’s finances.