Questions raised on whether two were ANC ‘members’

ANC lawyers have told Mthatha High Court Judge Selby Mbenenge that two disgruntled members who are threatening to derail the upcoming provincial elective conference, by trying to have the 2015 O R Tambo regional elective conference nullified, were not even members of the party two years ago.

The Daily Dispatch has reported that the party’s branch member in Mhlontlo’s Ward 24 and Mlandeli Ndabetha from Ward 8 in Port St Johns are seeking to nullify the regional elective conference which took place in 2015.

The ANC’s O R Tambo regional executive committee, its provincial committee and its national executive committee have been cited as respondents in the case.

Advocate Mtshabe, who is representing the ANC, said Ndabetha had not been a member of the party during the relevant period while Mntamo had also failed to prove that he was a member during the same period.

But this was dismissed by both advocate Phil Zilwa SC, who is Mntamo’s legal counsel and advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC who is representing Ndabetha.