Charge of the foreign brigade for Gijimas

On Sunday morning at 7am the weaving, bopping mass of dancing, singing runners at the start of the Mdantsane 10km road race, will be brought back to the reality of the task ahead as the starter’s pistol booms across the hills of Buffalo City’s sprawling, vibrant settlement.

Such is lure and reputation of this race and its substantial prize purse, that it is all but impossible to know exactly who will literally pop up at the start. Runners descend on the city from Gauteng, Free State, Western Cape and elsewhere putting serious pressure on locals.

During the last couple of years, two of SA’s Olympic marathoners have played a meaningful role in the results upfront, but with the Rio race only a week ago it seems unlikely that either Lusapho April or Lungile Gongqa will be in the field. Stranger things have of course happened in running circles.

In assuming their absence it seems likely that members of the corporate clubs including KPMG, Nedbank, Boxer, Coolboys and perhaps Tom-Tom could arrive, dominate and take home the spoils.

The course is a fairly tough one, though nothing like the one used for the seriously challenging inaugural half-marathon that was run in January. Mdantsane is an area of hills and valleys with very little flat running, but last year’s winning time of 30:35 proves that strong, well prepared runners can deliver good times.

The weather is often unsettled and that too affects performances.

Freezing cold winds are possible but the forecast for Sunday suggests something of a heat wave. At the start it is likely to be 25°C and remain there for the duration of the race, with a north-westerly bergwind.

Of the local clubs it would seem that the men’s race, in all categories will be dominated by runners from All Stars, Real Gijimas, Cheetahs, Born 2 Run and the local Nedbank branch. Buffs and Gonubie Harriers also have good age group exponents.

The women’s equivalent should see Hanlie Botha leading her Born 2 Run charges in most categories, but with Andrea Ranger of Old Selbornians and perhaps her clubmates being prominent, Mdantsane AC and Oxford Striders could come into their own in the more senior age groups.

That is not to say that other clubs will not feature as indeed running always offers surprises on any given day.

Walkers are also generally prominent at this event with East London Pacers still the leading walking club, with Vusumzi Mbila and Annatjie Rogers to the fore, but Pacers are not without competition from East London Athletic Club and their enthusiastic membership.

One of the great features of the race is that many of the great runners of yesteryear pop up; last year the likes of Michael Bekapi, Monde Tutani and Desmond Zibi visited.

Entries, Registration and Race number collection info:

Today: Tribal 1-4.30pm

Tomorrow: Tribal 9am-1pm and Sisa Dukashe Stadium 4-6pm

Sunday: Sisa Dukashe Stadium 5.30-6.30am

Race starts at 7am