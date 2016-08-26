Full steam ahead at Berlin track

The Masibambisane Horse-racing event is back in at the Berlin Race track tomorrow.

The monthly extravaganza which started last month will feature nine races this time around, five for indigenous horses and four for thoroughbreds.

Masibambisane Horse-Racing Club, who are the organisers of the event, are expecting this event to be bigger and better than the inaugural one last month.

The club’s Xolani Matiwane said they established the race in order to grow horse-racing in the Eastern Cape.

The same club have been hands-on in assisting organisers of the annual Berlin November horse-racing.

In fact some of the best horses that have featured in Berlin November over the previous years will be in action tomorrow.

Among them are the likes of Chillies, Mongameli, Ndilapha and Andazi.

“We intend to do this every month although we are having it financially, but we are doing this in the interests of keeping growing the culture of horse-racing in our province,” said Matiwane.

“In the long run the intention is to also build the Berlin Horse Racing Tract into a proper venue to last for generations.

“We are expecting horses from all over the province and even Lesotho to take part in this weekend’s race.”

In the indigenous horses category, featured distances are 800m, 100m, 1200m and 1400m.

In the thoroughbreds, 100m, 1200m, 1400m and 1000m finals will take centre-stage.

Matiwane believes there is potential to grow this sport in the Eastern Cape to be the best in horse-racing in South Africa.

But funding remains a stumbling block.

“The private sector and government are not interested to support initiatives like these financially.

“With the little we manage to raise we will continue hosting Masibambisane Horse-racing every month.” — DDR