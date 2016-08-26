Police on brink of taking it to next level

Today East London Police rugby club have one foot in the Gold Cup camp.

Tomorrow they will either have both feet in or both feet out after their away clash with Vaal Reefs in Klerksdorp.

It was the EL side’s unexpected victory over their EP arch-rivals Gardens that boosted them to the playoffs of the Gold Cup (formerly known as the Community Cup).

With the unprecedented success they seem to be enjoying under coach Alistair Alexander, Police should cruise to victory against the unknown Reefs.

However, Alexander believes the encounter is not going to be a walk in the park as his charges have all sorts of odds stacked against them.

Among them is the higher altitude. But the team have opted to fly out this morning so they can have a light training session to acclimatise.

Then, they will be jeered by supporters of the home team.

This should be easily brushed off though, having done exactly the same when they conquered Gardens last weekend.

Alexander said their elimination of Gardens – who were favourites to emerge from the playoffs – bolstered their confidence ahead of tomorrow’s match. He admits, though, that the challenge might be that they do not have enough knowledge about their opponents.

“My research revealed that they have a big pack of forwards,” he warned.

“We will not underestimate our opponents because we are underdogs whenever we’re on the road.

“All we need to do is pitch on the day, outplay them at the rucks, and win the lineouts and the scrums and we will be home and dry.”

Since the arrival of Alexander at the Cambridge-based club, their fortunes appear to have turned around.

In recent times, they played second fiddle to Old Selbornians in the Border elite club rugby.

But with just a year in charge, Alexander has led Police to the top of the Border Super League, a position that was beginning to appear reserved for Old Boys (led by the same Alexander before he crossed over to Police).

What remains a mystery is how, to this day, Alexander continues to be overlooked by Border Rugby Union for a position in any of the provincial sides, despite him having earned his stripes over a colourful coaching career of 15 years.

Alexander says his focus is to run Police into one mean machine that will dominate Border club rugby.

And making it through to the Gold Cup would provide his charges with the chance to compete with the best of the best from around the country.

“We want to qualify so badly and my boys are positive hence I am confident we will pull it off in Klerksdorp,” he said.

“For all that we have achieved at Police in my first year in charge, credit should go to the players, who are a committed bunch, and the support the management has given me.

“It cannot be about an individual because everyone, including myself, has contributed to the success of the team.”