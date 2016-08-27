Lorch makes rousing start for Chilli Boys

After a long wait on the sidelines, Thembinkosi Lorch grabbed his opportunity with both hands when he made his debut in the Premier Soccer League clash for Chippa United against Free State Stars on Tuesday night.

The lively 23-year-old had numerous assists in the season’s opening fixture and contributed to both Rhulani Manzini’s goals on the night, that saw Chippa beat Stars 2-1.

The winger was also seen making a bizarre exit off the pitch while the match was still on, for a quick bathroom break, during the first-half.

Talking about his bathroom break he said: “Maybe it was the food that I ate at the camp. But I am not sure, I don’t know … I was not nervous it was just a stomach bug.”

The talented footballer’s slick moves on the field against Ea Lla Koto, seemed to have warmed the hearts of Bay soccer-lovers.

The Bloemfontein player said he was humbled by the reaction, but feels it’s too early for people to be saying that he is the player to watch out for this season.

“On the other had it shows there is something right that I am doing that makes the supporters happy.”

The winger’s football career kicked off in 2013 when the Maluti FET College team was still in the Vodacom League.

He spent four seasons with the team, before signing with Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates last year.

Soon after signing with the Buccaneers, Lorch was loaned out to NFD side Cape Town All Stars.

While many may regard the move as a downgrade, the player said it’s the best decision he could have made.

“Going to Pirates I was expecting to play. Then I found out they were going to loan me out and that didn’t sit well with me,” he said.

“To be honest, I didn’t want them to loan me out because I wanted a PSL team. But maybe that was the right decision because I thought I was ready.

“I scored six goals for Stars. Now I think being loaned out to the NFD side was the best decision for my career.”

Lorch said he felt at home at the Chilli Boys.

“In terms of playing style PSL is different than the second division. In the NFD you are not given space to play, while here in the PSL they give you space to play. But they mark the space.”

When asked about his short-term goals, Lorch said for now his focus was on Chippa United.

He said his plan was to at least win two trophies for the club and also be crowned the league champions this season.

Their first attempt at sliverware will be in the MTN 8.

Malesela’s troops take on Platinum Stars today in the quarterfinals of the competition at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg.

“Nyoso”, as he is known in football circles, said he was excited to be taking part in his first MTN8 competition.

“I want to win a MTN 8 cup and obviously also win the league. But it is not going to be easy and we have to work hard as a team,” he said.

“The main mandate for us is to win trophies for fans. They should continue to come to the stadium to support us as they usually do,” he said.