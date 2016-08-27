Ready to walk the talk

They have run out of excuses and now is the time for Mthatha Bucks to deliver when they open their NFD 2016-17 campaign against Stellenbosch FC this afternoon at the Mthatha Stadium at 3pm.

The Mthatha outfit, unlike last season when they were hanging by a thread facing relegation for the rest of the campaign, can no longer say they are newcomers in the second tier, neither can they hide behind the U23 rule which has since been amended.

This they understand well because they have set themselves quite a high target to finish within the top four from finishing fourth from bottom in the previous campaign.

The outcome of today’s match will prove whether or not they mean what they say.

Bucks assistant coach Mondli Funani said the technical team had done everything they could to prepare a team that can challenge for promotion or a playoff spot.

Bucks’s opponents, Stellenbosch FC were formerly known as Vasco Da Gama before relocating to the well-resourced Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS).

Something that may give the visitors the upper-hand is the track record of their new home, SAS, which has housed on a permanent basis the SA Sevens rugby team, the Blitzboks and Western Province Rugby Union. The Springboks have also used the services of the SAS. Funani is confident that his charges are ready for war.

“We are ready but equally so it is the first game of the season so one will never know for sure,” he said.

“However, if I were to talk based on our preparations and the friendly matches we have been playing recently, I can safely say we will come out victorious.

“The trick is because this is the opening match of the season, neither team knows much about the other and that may prove to be the difference.”

The home side, whose flirtation with relegation last season can only be attributed to a lack of scoring goals, may have a problem up front today.

This because their prolific forward Petrus Ngebo, who single-handedly saved them from the lion’s den last season is out on suspension having been red-carded in the last match of the previous campaign.

But Funani was optimistic that Andile Njokweni will fill the big shoes and deliver the goods.

“We did a lot of things during off season in trying to address the lack of goals.

“Among them we signed players that are more athletic and energetic in attack, unlike last season when we relied on old players.”

Among those is promising and well-travelled 26-year-old attacking midfielder Mazwi Mncube.

With this being the very first game of the NFD league 2016-17 season, a cautious approach by both sides can be expected, especially in the early stages of the match. — zingisam@dispatch.co.za