Bulldogs put on cracking display

A cracking performance from the Border Bulldogs kicked their Currie Cup First Division campaign into high gear as they trounced the visiting Windhoek Draught Welwitschias 61-7 in their clash at the BCM Stadium on Friday.

It was a dominant performance from the Bulldogs and if they can build on this impressive performance they will be a real challenger in this year’s competition.

“I am extremely happy, especially for the sake of the players who are putting in the hard yards,” said Border Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana.

“It bodes well when the guys can pull it through and in this fashion.

“It’s not every day that a team scores nine tries, which shows we are definitely doing something right.”

Border’s win was built off a powerful set piece and some brilliant running from the backline that saw them tear through the Welwitschias defence time and time again.

“I think our forwards laid a superb platform and our lineouts were very good, however our kick-off receiving was not great and another area of concern was at the breakdown where we allowed them to steal a lot of our ball, which we will need to work on,” said Fana.

“So there are a few things to work on but in all it was a very positive performance and the backline was magnificent.”

Border’s lethal wing Makazole Mapimpi welcomed his 50th cap for the Bulldogs with a try that continued his superb scoring run this season that saw him finish as the second-highest try scorer during the Currie Cup qualifiers and he has now got off the mark in the First Division.

“I was very happy with the match, we played very well and I am happy to have contributed with a try,” said Mapimpi.

“Making my 50th appearance was special and it was nice to get a big win while playing in front of our fans.

“We have worked very hard on our defence recently and I think that showed tonight.”

Border scored six tries in the first half, while conceding just one to hold a 42-7 lead at the break, with them then adding a further three tries in the second period to seal the massive win.

Fullback Sonwabiso Mqalo and right wing Siphosenkosi Nofemele each scored a brace, while flyhalf Masixole Banda enjoyed a near perfect night with the boot, missing just one of his conversion attempts, while he also scored an impressive chip and chase try at the start of the second half.

Scrumhalf Sinovuyo Nyoka, flank Onke Dubase and replacement back Oliver Zono were also on the score sheet.

There was just one unfortunate incident in the match which came on the stroke of full-time when Border replacement forward Soso Xak- alashe received a red card for an ugly tip tackle on a Welwitschias player.

But in a classy move Fana and Xakalashe both went straight to the opposition change room after the match to apologise for the incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident at the end of the game, it was a mistake by Soso who is young and inexperienced,” explained Fana. He said there was no malice in the incident and their apology was accepted.

The Bulldogs now move on to their next game of the competition, another home clash against the Griffons this coming weekend, and they will need to be at the top of their game against a tough opponent.

“The Griffons is a tough match, but we are looking forward to the challenge and hope to give the home fans another good showing,” said Fana.