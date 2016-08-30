History beckons for Mboyiya in Russia title bout

The prospect of making history for winning the most number of titles is inspiring Aphiwe Mboyiya to take all comers when he travels to Russia in November.

Mboyiya who recently won the IBF youth title to add to his SA junior lightweight crown, will vie for his sixth title when he takes on Russian prospect Mikhail Alexeev in an IBF and WBO youth unification titles in DIVS, Ekaterinburg, Russia on November 4.

Mboyiya, whose resurrection makes him the favourite for the come back of the year, is fresh from winning the IBF youth title last month.

This after he saved himself from the jaws of defeat by miraculously getting up from a devastating knockdown against Filipino Jerry Castroverde to outlast him over a distance.

Less than two months before then Mboyiya upset the favoured Jasper Seroka to lift the national crown to mark his remarkable return after semi retiring from the sport.

The title he won from Castroverde marked his fourth in a space of 12 months and should he return home triumphant from Russia he would have made history by picking up a fifth belt.

His promoter Ayanda Matiti of Xaba Promotions and Events poured cold water on perception that he was cashing in on Mboyiya by accepting the fight in Russia.

The perception is fuelled by the unbeaten record of Alexeev in eight fights.

“I am confident that he will return home with the WBO title,” Matiti said.

Renowned for taking bold and often dangerous decisions for his fighters, Matiti said he accepted the fight in Russia due to the major spin-offs a win will have for Mboyiya.

“This is a calculated move and if Mboyiya wins, and I am confident that he will, the world’s his oyster.”

Some of Matiti’s risky assignments have paid off as veteran Mdantsane boxer Ali Funeka proved when he travelled to Russia to inflict the first professional loss to that country’s prospect Viskhan Murzabekov and lifted the IBO Intercontinental title in the process.

The win has now catapulted Funeka into the world title mix.

Matiti hopes Mboyiya will also follow suit by beating Alexeev especially as he already commands a lofty spot in the ratings of most major world bodies.

Since Mboyiya teamed up with XPE he has won the WBO Africa title, the IBO International title, the WBA Pan African crown, the SA title as well as the IBF Youth crown.

“Mboyiya will make history by becoming the first SA boxer win so many titles in a space of 12 months.” Matiti concluded.