Bulldogs to keep high ground

A huge clash is on the cards on Friday night when Border Bulldogs welcome Down Touch Griffons to the BCM Stadium for their Currie Cup First Division clash.

The home side comes off a massive 61-7 drubbing of the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, while the Griffons suffered a defeat at the hands of the Leopards.

“This is a new game, so we don’t read too much into the past week’s results,” Border Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana said.

“We managed a good win last week, but we will need to be at our best against a strong Griffons team this week and coming off a loss they will want to win, so they will be targeting us.”

The Bulldogs have made just two changes and a positional switch to their starting XV for Friday’s match, with prop Johannes Jonker and flyhalf Oliver Zono coming into the side, while on the bench Billy Dutton comes in as well as Michael Makase.

“Our only change that wasn’t forced was our ace tighthead Johannes Jonker returning after we rested him last week and with the quality of opposition we are facing, it is good to have him back fresh, and he is looking extremely keen for the match,” said Fana.

“At fullback we have a forced change where Soso Mqalo is out with a groin injury, so our flyhalf over the past few games, Masixole Banda, goes back to his regular position of fullback and Oliver Zono is off the bench for flyhalf.”

On the bench Siyamthanda Ngande drops out of the team, with Phumlani Blaauw who started last week taking his place, Billy Dutton takes the place of Soso Xakalashe, who is banned after receiving a red card in the previous match, and Michael Makase takes the place vacated by Oliver Zono in the only changes.

The Bulldogs now head into Friday’s clash in a great position, as they are just three points behind the second-placed Griffons on the First Division log, with a game in hand. If Border can claim what would be a massive win against one of the competition’s main challengers, they will be in a great position to qualify for the semis and launch a challenge for this year’s title. “I don’t read too much into the logs, I just focus game by game,” said Fana.

Bulldogs team: Blake Kyd; Mihlali Mpafi, Johannes Jonker, Lindokuhle Welemu, Hendri Storm; Onke Dubase, Siya Mdaka (capt); Johannes Janse van Rensburg, Sinovuyo Nyoka, Oliver Zono, Makazole Mapimpi, Lunga Dumezweni, Lundi Ralarala, Siphosenkosi Nofemele and Masixole Banda. Reserves: Mbeko Kota, Yanga Xakalashe, Phumlani Blaauw, Billy Dutton, Athenkosi Khetani, Bangi Kobese and Michael Makase.