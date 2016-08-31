Endurance races to get the adrenaline pumping

As excited runners across the land look forward to greeting Spring another major event happens simultaneously as entries opened for the 2017 Comrades Marathon at one minute past midnight last night.

Entries will run through to November 30 or when the 20000 ceiling has been reached.

Meanwhile, runners from all over South Africa will descend on the city this weekend for the 39th running of the Tony Viljoen Masters Marathon, the first qualifying race in these environs and the fastest marathon in the country. Thus those looking for a best possible seeding at Comrades will surely be tempted to run.

The entry fee for South Africans into Comrades 2017 is R460, but an early bird entry of R420 is available until September 30. Online entries are available on www.comrades.com.

As with each year, the Comrades Marathon Association has launched a campaign to attract athletes to their world renowned race. Last year it was “Izokuthoba – It Will Humble You”.

The 2017 campaign has been chosen to celebrate the inclusive nature of Comrades in respect of those who participate and those who give up many hours as volunteers. It reads “It Takes All of You – Zinikele”.

Another innovation is the decision to move the finish to the Scottsville Racecourse, with an easier flow of access than is the case at the cricket stadium. That also means a quicker exit after a long day on the road.

In East London there will still be the Buffs Marathon in February that can be used to qualify and has the reputation as being one of the best on which to do so, provided it is back on the traditional route.

Queenstown’s Bongolo Marathon in November is a fantastic event with a proud history and well worth supporting for runners ready to rumble over 42.2km. Actually even their half-marathon is a good bet in the buildup to a February qualifying race.

As has been the case since 2010 the Comrades cut-off will again be 12 hours and those novices who are considering entering would be well advised to get close to someone who knows what the race is all about and who can help get the very best out of a runner.

For further running advice in the buildup to any 2016 races or a 2017 racing campaign e-mail bobnorrismarketing@gmail.com.