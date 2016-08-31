Pitso Mosimane has gone down in Stuart Baxter’s estimation‚ the SuperSport United coach said on the ugly dispute that broke out over which dugout and side of the field the sides would occupy ahead of their MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday.

Baxter revealing his club were offered the option of an effective walkover when Mamelodi Sundowns were demanding Matsatsantsa move from the left dugout before the game‚ won 3-1 by Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld.

But the SuperSport coach refused‚ and insisted the game go on.

The PSL is considering charging Downs coach Mosimane with bringing the game into disrepute in the incident‚ which saw both SuperSport and Sundowns warm up on the same side of the field.

“Our warm-up was totally compromised‚ because they were running in and out of our side of the pitch‚” Baxter said.

“Did that affect the result? Probably not. But in terms of preparation and of the spectacle it was a shambles.

“And then the comments that Pitso has made – either the insinuation that we [SuperSport] did wrong‚ or the shouting and swearing in the game – I think it diminishes the respect that people have for him.

“I think it’s not fitting of the coach of the top team at the moment‚ Sundowns. I think [Downs owner] Patrice [Motsepe] has invested a lot of money in the club to improve its journey and standing.

“And Pitso has been on that journey and part of that. But the way he behaved was not fitting‚ and I’m sure a lot of his former friends at SuperSport will have lost respect for him.

“And I have to say he’s gone down in my estimations.

“At the finish I’m just looking in amazement and going‚ ‘What the heck was going on?’. Can you imagine this happening in the Bundesliga? That’s why I said after the game that I’m not pointing any fingers‚ but it was an embarrassment.”

Baxter said SuperSport had merely tried to follow the rules‚ and had insisted the game go on even when PSL officials offered to call it off.

“I went into the dressing room they told me to go to‚ I went on to the bench they told me to go to‚ and they [the PSL officials] offered me – almost – a walkover‚” Baxter said.

“We weren’t offered a walkover as such‚ but if the game had been abandoned I would presume it would have gone to us.

“But I was clear to say‚ ‘In no circumstances do we want this game called off. I said‚ ‘We’ve come here to compete – we want to compete’.

“I said‚ ‘We absolutely don’t want that – I will shift our lads’. But they [the PSL] said‚ ‘No. Because rules are rules’.

“But you can draw your own conclusions what [an abandonment] would have meant – in terms of television‚ in terms of everything.”

Mosimane later said his reaction had been caused by confusion because Downs normally use the right-hand dugout at their home venue‚ Loftus. The Downs coach admitted he had been “arrogant”‚ and apologised to Baxter.

“I don’t know who Pitso was angry at‚” Baxter said.

“We were told at the meeting which dressing room to use‚ which dugout to sit in‚ and which half to warm up in.

“Those are hard and fast rules‚ they have been all the time‚ and so when Pitso starts kicking off I don’t understand who he’s directing his criticism at.

“I hope he’s directing it at the league. Even if he was‚ I still don’t understand why he’s even directing it at the league.

“I certainly don’t think the insinuation that SuperSport were trying to bully him is founded.”