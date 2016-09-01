Epic Adventure up ahead

Adventure athletes are chomping at the bit as the Lilyfontein Adventure race gets ready to set off from Lilyfontein on Saturday morning.

It is the 16th edition of the growing and ever popular event that sees school and senior teams take part in an epic day of adventure racing action.

A new and exciting race is in store this year.

“This year’s race is different from all those that have gone before,” said event organiser Margaret Mitchell.

“I have taken part in several adventure races including the Expedition Africa this year and there is a trend towards using the route and environment to provide the challenges.

“I have taken this on board and made some changes. People who have raced at Lilyfontein School need not fear! New landowners have come on board which gives us access to new exciting routes in our area.”

Since 2010 the Lilyfontein race has swelled from 156 participants to the 472 that will be taking part in this event.

“With 472 participants this is the biggest Adventure Race in South Africa, if not the biggest in Africa as a whole,” said Mitchell.

“We have more schools involved this year compared to previous years, with participants coming from eight different primary and high schools in the area, and we have seen a huge growth in the Grade 1-3 and Grade 4-5 categories, which bodes well for the future of the sport.

“The entry level category, the family/fun category that does ±30km has also grown to seven teams, while we have seen a trend over the years. People that participate in the family/fun category enjoy the experience so much that they tend to move to the tougher Corporate Crocs race (±60km) in following years.”

This year’s race is again expected to be competitive among the senior teams, especially in the monster 110km Corporate Challenge and Duo events. However, the action among the school teams should be even more exciting as once again this race doubles as a qualifier for the SA school adventure race champs, which is being held here in October.

“We have had competitors from an additional two schools join the schools qualifiers this year – Grens High and Selborne College – and the competition is always fierce,” said Mitchell.

With entries for the race officially closed registration for the race will take place at Lilyfontein tomorrow afternoon.

The first teams off on Saturday morning will be from the Corporate Challenge and Duo sections, setting off at 4am, followed by the other sections at intervals until the final section of grades 1-3 get going at 9am.

People are encouraged to come and cheer on the athletes at the school and enjoy the day.