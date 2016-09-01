Tshemese vows to fight the good fight

The 10 years he spent in various prisons for robbery has made Lindile Tshemese take his boxing seriously, vowing never to return to the life of a prisoner.

Tshemese will defend his SA junior-bantamweight crown against nemesis Thembelani Maphuma at Mdantsane Indoor Centre tomorrow.

The pair will be facing each other for the second time, with their previous fight being a stalemate.

After fighting on even terms with Maphuma, Tshemese went on to claim the crown by outsmarting Sithembele Faye to become the first division champion after a three-year title hiatus.

This was due to the ransom Siphosethu Mvula held to the title when he refused to defend it but equally did not fight in the division in subsequent bouts.

For Tshemese to finally ascend the title marked the remarkable story of turning his life around after years behind bars for robbery.

Recalling the life in confinement elicits a gloomy period for Tshemese who decided to enrol in a boxing programme run by current matchmaker Luyanda Kana, who was also serving a prison term.

“I will never go back to that life,” said Tshemese.

The 27-year-old left-hander is grateful that he was recruited to boxing by Kana.

Now he remains the only national champion from Kana’s recruits following in the footsteps of Sabelo Jubatha (SA featherweight champion) and Luyanda Mvula (SA junior-flyweight champion).

There were a whole lot of others including one Mzukisi Roberts whose story captured the national attention after he sneaked out of prison in the company of a prison warder to participate in a professional fight against Sabelo Nokhene.

On discovering the move, Boxing SA expunged Roberts’ victory on the basis that prisoners are not allowed to participate in a professional boxing bout.

Kana said he was happy that Tshemese never looked back after being released, having served 10 years of his 15-year sentence.

“Besides teaching them boxing, the programme also emphasised on community upliftment by making sure that the prisoners make a positive impact in the community. So it was vital that they did not go back to prison again,” said Kana.

With only 11 wins in 14 fights and two draws, Tshemese wants to take on the world but is willing to keep defending his hard-earned belt for now.

Maphuma, who ironically is his Duncan Village neighbour and friend, got the call to try to regain the title having owned the belt previously before surrendering to the now retired Themba Joyi.

Mvula will also make an appearance in the show against Zola Charlie in the bantamweight division.