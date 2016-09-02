Beachhead clash for fiery Bulldogs

A cracking Currie Cup First Division rugby match is on the cards as the Border Bulldogs host the Down Touch Griffons at the BCM Stadium tonight.

The Bulldogs have three matches left in the pool phase of the competition while the Griffons have two games left and with both hunting a semifinal spot, they will want to win.

The Griffons sit in second place on the log on 10 points, trailing the top of the log Leopards by five points, while Border hold the final playoff spot in fourth on seven points, but with a game in hand on all three of the teams above them.

A win for Border will thus put them in a great position ahead of their final two matches, while a loss for the Griffons will mean they will probably have to win their last match to qualify.

“We have always put on a good show against the Griffons but they always seemed to have the upper hand, but we feel that this time it is going to be an even match and we have every chance of winning,” said Border Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana.

The Bulldogs thumped the Welwitschias 61-7 in their last match this past weekend, so will head into the game brimming with confidence, while the Griffons will be wanting to atone after going down to the Leopards.