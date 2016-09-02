Beachhead clash for fiery Bulldogs

A cracking Currie Cup First Division rugby match is on the cards as the Border Bulldogs host the Down Touch Griffons at the BCM Stadium tonight.
The Bulldogs have three matches left in the pool phase of the competition while the Griffons have two games left and with both hunting a semifinal spot, they will want to win.
The Griffons sit in second place on the log on 10 points, trailing the top of the log Leopards by five points, while Border hold the final playoff spot in fourth on seven points, but with a game in hand on all three of the teams above them.
A win for Border will thus put them in a great position ahead of their final two matches, while a loss for the Griffons will mean they will probably have to win their last match to qualify.
“We have always put on a good show against the Griffons but they always seemed to have the upper hand, but we feel that this time it is going to be an even match and we have every chance of winning,” said Border Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana.
The Bulldogs thumped the Welwitschias 61-7 in their last match this past weekend, so will head into the game brimming with confidence, while the Griffons will be wanting to atone after going down to the Leopards.
“We want to set right what we did wrong in the past in terms of the outcome of the match, but we know it is not going to be easy as they are a top team and they come into the match wounded after losing to the Leopards, so they will be out to make a statement,” said Fana.
“But we will just be focusing on our own game, fixing the few things we did wrong in the last match and making sure we keep doing the things we did right.”
Players to watch on the Bulldogs side will be Masixole Banda, who switches back to his regular role of fullback after last week’s twotry scorer Sonwabiso Mqalo was ruled out with a groin injury.
Emphasis will be placed on Oliver Zono, who comes in to fill Banda’s void at flyhalf.
The Bulldogs have an exciting backline and given space they are able to thrive.
The forwards will have a big role to play in laying the right platform for the backs, as they did a week ago against the Welwitschias, and with first-choice prop Johannes Jonker back they will want to set the tone early on.
The Griffons have a good side themselves with flyhalf George Whitehead and fullback Selvyn Davids particularly dangerous, and they will need to be monitored closely.
The match kicks off at 7pm.