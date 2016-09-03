Zangqa puts verve into EP Kings

Excitement is a word that EP Kings assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa uses frequently when he describes his passion for playing and coaching rugby.

Zangqa says excitement is part of his DNA and that it must be present whenever the Kings play in the Currie Cup Premier Division this season.

It was certainly present when the Kings played the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld last week when the Kings went down 49-35 and managed to score five tries. Sadly though the “E word” was missing when the Kings hosted Western Province in their next match which they lost 36-6 and were unable to get over the whitewash.

There were, however, two tries from EP wing Alcino Isaacs in the midweek game against Griquas when the Kings went fown 47-24.

This ambitious 35-year-old former Blitz Bok star, has been given the tough task of moulding the Kings back division into a formidable fighting unit after they were hastily assembled just four days before the Currie Cup kicked off.

Together with head coach Barend Pieterse, Zangqa has been working overtime on the training field to bring structure to the new team.

Born in Mthatha, Zangqa, was a rising star on the soccer pitch before he decided to devote all his attention to the oval ball game.

“My love for rugby started way back in 1995 when the World Cup final was played at Ellis Park.

“It was great watching that final and watching players like Jonah Lomu and Glen Osborne. They excited me and that is why I started playing.

“I began my rugby at Ixopo High School and then later at Hudson Park in East London and that is where I started enjoying the game even more,” Zangqa said.

Zangqa has a simple philosophy on how the game should be played and he will be imparting that on his players over the coming weeks in the Currie Cup. “My philosophy to rugby is simple. On field you have to make your tackles and you have to have the enjoyment and excitement within the game.

“In addition, you must be disciplined and have to understand why you are doing what you are doing. “

One of Zangqa’s early rugby heroes was the former Springbok Brent Russell.

“ But my ultimate hero was Carlos Spencer and the way that he played and he just excited everyone.’’

At the height of his career the elusive Zangqa was known for his deft sidestep which left opponents in his wake and was one of the stars when South Africa won the World Series in the 2008/9 season.

Zangqa was forced into an early retirement at the age of 29 after a car accident.

“I would love to be head coach of the Springbok Sevens and any role in the national set-up. For me representing your nation is the ultimate. There is nothing bigger than that.”

Kings fans, still waiting for their team’s first Currie Cup win this season, will be hoping Zangqa’s backline plan comes together when EP face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein today.