Tornado to pull out all the stops in league race

The Eastern Cape Motsepe League 2016-17 season resumes this coming weekend and the pressure is on for defending champions Tornado FC.

The Mdantsane-based side who conquered last season, only to fall at the national playoffs will be out to retain the provincial title, said club chairman Simphiwe Nyobo.

However, the defending champions will not have it easy with all other 15 clubs also eyeing the championship.

Worse still, Tornado’s mission to defend is mission impossible if history is anything to go by because no club in the Eastern Cape has ever defended the Motsepe League.

That track record there will be problematic for Tornado’s ambitions.

But Nyobo is confident they will defend, especially with the comeback of head coach Thobela Bikwani who guided them to provincial championship glory during the previous campaign.

Once again, there has been an exodus of players from the club’s squad of last season.

Only nine remained for the upcoming campaign, of which only five were regulars in the starting 11.

Tornado fans will be happy to learn that their favourite player, midfield maestro Sanele “Mabhuti” Dukada is said to making a comeback to the club.

But the fans will be disappointed though to find out that Dukada’s partner in crime at the centre of the park, Ndibulele Matikincka has left Tornado for Mbombela United in the National First Division.

A new assistant coach in the form of Themba Zwane has been roped in while team manager Lunga Jijana is said to have jumped ship.

Nyobo does not believe that these changes will bring disrupt their ambition to defend the title.

“Our target is straight forward for this season, not only should we defend our title but promotion is a non-negotiable,” said Nyobo.

“Yes we failed last season but we know why we failed and we have corrected all those mistakes

“And indeed, the pressure and spotlight is on us since we are the defending champions but we have confidence in our coach who we believe knows his story.”

According to the draft fixtures, Tornado open their season against newly-promoted Callies FC in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

On the other side, with just days to kick-start the season, confusion reigns as to the existence of Kokstad Liverpool and Zimbane Killers.

The latter is believed to have been bought by Mdantsane Mighty Bucks which means if the transactions approved, Eastern Cape’s biggest township will have two clubs in the provincial league.

Word on the street is that the two clubs have sold their league statuses but the Safa provincial office is mum on the matter with necessary documents to approve such transactions said to have not reached the office. — zingisam@dispatch.co.za