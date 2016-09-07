Tactical battle aimed at blowing Valke out of Sky

The Border Bulldogs this weekend play their most important match this season, when they meet the Valke at the Barnard Stadium in Kempton Park on Friday.

This encounter is a must-win for Border because victory will guarantee them a spot in the Currie Cup First Division semifinal for the 2016 season.

Border head coach, Elliott Fana, understands this too well and is positive that his charges will deliver the goods come Friday afternoon in an away match which wll test the wits of both sides.

The East London-based provincial side will, however, be without captain Siya Mdaka, who is nursing a knee injury.

In his place at right flank, in comes sensational rising star, the 21-year-old Johannes Janse van Rensberg who is also Bulldogs’ youngest player. Van Rensberg, who just last year was playing in the junior ranks, appears to have come of age and Fana is happy with his workrate and contribution to the team.

Van Rensberg moves from eighthman, where he performed with aplomb during Border’s 41-24 dismantling of the Griffons last weekend – and will be replaced by Lelo Gemeshe of WSU All Blacks, who gets his first cap.

Another change, sees Sinovuyo Nyoka being dropped from scrumhalf in favour of Bangi Kobese, a change Fana described as strategic, since the latter was deemed a perfect candidate for their strategy to annihilate the stubborn Valke.

“Bangi’s service off the ground is very quick and we want to play a quick game and he also links well with our flyhalf Oliver Zono,” said Fana.

Border have a clear strategy on how to approach the match.

Of importance was to build on the momentum emanating from the convincing result against Griffons.

To this end, they were also aware of their weaknesses, which in the main is their well-documented ability to defend mauls.

“We shall not kick for corners because that exposes us to lineout drives by the opposition and the truth of the matter is that we struggle to defend mauls, therefore it will be paramount to keep the ball in hand,” said Fana.

“We are aware that the Valke are a well-trained side and they play coast to coast hence we need to be streetwise and disrupt their first phase ball.

“We must avoid kicking for corners at all costs and rather counter-attack which will force them to play backwards and not give them space to come at us because we will be in trouble if that happens.”

Fana added that they will miss Mdaka’s leadership skills and his play but he found consolation in the full confidence he has in all his players.

The Bulldogs, who currently lie second on the six-team logstandings just cannot afford to mess it up against Valke, who are second-from- bottom, having started this campaign on a high with two wins and a slim loss.

Any choking against Valke will be an indictment on players mental fitness and seriousness and heads will have to roll.

Bulldogs squad: Blake Kyd; Mihlali Mpafi, Johannes Jonker, Lindokuhle Welemu, Hendri Storm; Onke Dubase, Janse van Rensberg; Lelo Gemeshe, Bangi Kobese, Oliver Zono, Makazole Mapimpi, Lundi Dumezweni, Lundi Ralarala, Siphosenkosi Nofemele, Masixole Banda.

Reserves: Mbeko Kota, Yanga Xakalashe, Athenkosi Khethani, Lukhanyo Nomzanga, Sinovuyo Nyoka, Sethu Tom, Sonwabiso Mqalo.