Van Niekerk eyes both the 400m and the 200m in next year’s World Championships in London

Wayde van Niekerk says he plans to run both the 400m and the 200m at the World Championships in London in August next year.

The South African said he was feeling confident enough to tackle both races after winning the 400m Olympic gold in a world record 43:03 seconds in Rio last month.

‘‘I am actually considering the double next year‚” Van Niekerk said.

‘‘I will try and get myself strong enough and fit enough for the double. And I might even try the 100m as well.

‘‘For me I am so motivated and I am so inspired — I feel the sky is the limit. I am just going to improve on everything.”

Former SA 800m champion Hezekiel Sepeng told Times Media Digital last month he believed that Van Niekerk had enough in the tank to emulate American legend Michael Johnson and also become a force to be reckoned with in the 200m.

In 1996 at the Atlanta Games‚ Johnson claimed gold in the 200m and 400m.

Van Niekerk broke Johnson’s long-standing 17-year-old 400m record — 43:18 seconds — when he crossed the finish line in a breathtaking 43:03 seconds at the Rio Olympic Games last month.

Van Niekerk said he is planning to put his feet his up in the coming days and only return to full training after October 19.