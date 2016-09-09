Border change tack for their must-win clash

The changing of the tide is evident at the Border Bulldogs as a number of previously out of favour players are looking to solidify their places in the team’s starting 15.

It now seems these individuals may well be the ones to lead Border to glory in their must-win date with the Valke this afternoon at 3pm in East Rand.

At scrumhalf, Oliver Zono will start for Border today when they lock horns with Valke for the second game in succession following his splendid performance against the Griffons last weekend when he scored two tries.

Zono had been a benchwarmer of late, with the Bulldogs technical team opting for Masixole Banda in his place.

But it seems Sonwabiso Mqalo’s absence at fullback last week which saw Banda returning to his traditional position of fullback and in came Zono at flyhalf.

And Zono grabbed the chance with both hands crossing the try-line twice.

In fact, Zono proved his hunger to take back the number nine position against the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias a fortnight ago when he scored a try coming from the bench.

Border will be hoping that Zono continues with his fine form this afternoon in the all-important clash against the East Rand side.

The East London outfit needs to win this encounter to guarantee themselves a place in the Currie Cup First Division semis.

But Zono does not have to go alone to get the job done. Another player in top form is Siphosenkosi Nofemele at wing.

The tiny winger was deprived game time during the Currie Cup qualifiers but has been a consistent starter for Border in this position since the First Division started.

Nofemele has been on a rampant try-scoring streak that saw him scoring an impressive four tries in all three matches Border has played since the start of this year’s First Division season.

With a great turn of explosive pace, Nofemele often leaves defenders trailing helpless in his wake as he cruises to the try-line.

He did so in the season’s opening match against the Leopards, did it twice in Border’s 61-7 demolition of the Welwitschias and cemented his form with another five-pointer against Griffons last week.

It makes sense for Nofemele to keep the fire burning today when it matters the most.

But the previously out-of-favour duo are not the only ones raising their hands, as the Bulldogs’ favourite son, Banda, has been on a try-trail himself with three under his name.

Any day Banda is in top form bodes well for Border as not only is he a try-scorer of note but a reliable kicker with his right foot.

At flank, Onke Dusabe also appears to be steadily gaining form with two tries in the two previous matches on the trot, as is Mqalo with his double tries, although he starts on the bench today.

With so many players unleashing their individual brilliance, Border should be able to teach the stubborn Valke a rugby lesson.

But in hindsight it remains a concern that the Bulldogs have not won on the road, having suffered a slim 29-24 defeat to Leopards in the season opener early last month.

Bulldogs team is:

Masixole Banda; Siphosenkosi Nofemele, Lunga Rala-rala, Lunga Dumezweni, Makazole Mapimpi; Oliver Zono, Bangi Kobese; Lelo Gemeshe, Johannes Janse van Rensberg, Onke Dubase, Hendri Storm, Lindokuhle Welemu, Johannes Jonker, Mihlali Mpafi and Blake Kyd.

Reserves:

Mbeko Kota, Yanga Xakalashe, Athenkosi Khethani, Lukhanyo Nomzanga, Sinovuyo Nyoka, Sethu Tom and Sonwabiso Mqalo