Border to go for an early kill

Cracking cricket action is set to light up the East London sky as the Africa Cup T20 competition second leg kicks off at Buffalo Park today.

Hosts Border take on Easterns in a massive day-night clash while Zimbabwe and Free State open the weekend’s action with the early afternoon match.

These four sides will be battling it out for the one semifinal spot on offer for the team who tops the log at the end of the weekend.

“In T20 cricket anything can happen, so our focus is to take it a game at a time, making our first priority Easterns, followed by Zimbabwe on Saturday and then Free State on Sunday,” said Border coach Frank Plaatjes.

“Playing Easterns first is a bit of a boost for us as it usually takes the upcountry teams a while to settle, so to get them early is good as they have a really good team with the incredibly talented Tabraiz Shamsi, so we must take advantage.”

The Border team has been hard at work over the past few weeks gearing up for the tournament and they will be hoping all the time they have put in pays off this weekend.

“The last few weeks of practice have gone very well,” said Plaatjes.

“Time in the middle is better than time in the nets, so our warmup games were exactly what was needed, especially Wednesday’s at Fort Hare in Alice. Although the conditions weren’t perfect it was our third time out in the middle, which we really needed.”

Border will be relying on a good mix of experience and youth in their team to lead them to victory over the weekend.

However, they are up against some experienced teams in Easterns and Free State, while Zimbabwe boasts a number of international players.

“We have a great balance in the team with some very exciting youngsters getting a chance, while we have Harmer, Vallie, Jonker and Jerry from the Warriors side bringing in good experience and energy to the side, which helps a lot,” said Plaatjes.

“We have a whole team that is looking good and everyone will contribute, but keep an eye on our spinner Ndwandwa, who is looking really good at the moment, while Koopman and Seyibokwe are also looking in good nick.”

With six matches to be played between today and Sunday fans are in for a treat and, with a lot of entertainment at the ground, it is set to be a great time out for the family.

Entry is R10 for adults each day while kids get in for free.

The action gets under way at 12.45pm as Zimbabwe play Free State, with Border taking on Easterns at 4.30pm.