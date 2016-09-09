Border young guns set for Cup blast

A feast of cricketing action is on show at Buffalo Park this weekend as some of the country’s best cricketers battle it out in the second leg of the season opening Africa Cup competition.

On Border’s front, Protea Simon Harmer is the standout name. He will be captaining the side and will be backed up by a number of Warriors players such as Christiaan Jonker, Yaseen Vallie, Aya Gqamane and Jerry Nqolo, who will all be looking to lead the way for the youngsters in the team.

“We have a number of young players coming into the fold here, such as Malika, Calana and Ndwandwa who are all newish players to the set-up,” said Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa, who will be keeping an eye on the possible future talent for his team.

“Frankie (Border coach) has really worked hard to revitalise the team and bring in the youngsters, which he really has done well, and for these guys to get a chance like this at such a big tournament is great for Warriors cricket, which means we are going to be healthy for many years to come.”

Border will, however, be facing stiff resistance from the more experienced teams from Easterns, Free State and Zimbabwe and will need to hit the ground running to have any chance.

Easterns have their own Protea in Tabraiz Shamsi, while a host of exciting franchise players such as Junior Dala, Grant Mokoena, Malusi Siboto and Tumelo Simelani means they will be looking to dominate.

Free State have an experienced campaigner in Piet van Biljon leading the way and he will look to inspire his players over the course of the weekend.

Zimbabwe will want their international players to come to the party for them and put in some big performances in the games they play.

The Warriors squad: Simon Harmer (capt), Mncedisi Malika, Gionne Koopman, Somila Seyibokwe, Jerry Nqolo, Christiaan Jonker, Darryl Brown, Yaseen Vallie, Aya, Gqamane, Phaphama Fojela, Mkhululi Calana, Sesona Ndwandwa, Clayton Bosch.