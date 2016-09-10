Jumbo fun as locals take on beach 5km

The East London beach front is set to be a hive of activity tomorrow when the annual Jumbo 5km Beach2Beach fun run/walk sets off early in the morning.

Hundreds of runners are expected to take part in the popular run with last year’s entry field of about 800 participants hoping to be bettered.

East London has an avid running community with plenty of local clubs and families, friends and local businesses are all expected to come out for the morning of fun.

Jumbo brand ambassador and the Eastern Cape’s premier long distance runner Lusapho April will be at the race and the recent SA Olympian will be supporting the runners.

It was originally thought that April would be running in the event. However, with him back in training and aiming to compete soon, he will be getting in a 32km training run before the race and will thus not take part.

“The Beach2Beach is always a really good event and I enjoy being there every year,” said April.

“I think it is going to be a lot of fun on Sunday and the runners are going to really enjoy themselves in the run.”

Although the race is mainly just a fun family affair, a few runners will be more serious, chasing times and Jumbo has put up some shopping vouchers to the value of R1000 for the first male and female runners to cross the finish line.

The weather currently predicts some heavy winds for tomorrow, but the early morning is usually quiet so the participants should have a good run and be done by the time the winds pick up later in the day.

The race gets under way at 8am. tomorrow morning.