Banda stars as Bulldogs surge to semifinals

The Border Bulldogs have booked themselves a spot in the Currie Cup First Division semifinals.

This after fullback Masixole Banda starred to help Border secure an impressive 54-29 (half-time 19-19) victory over the Valke at the Barnard Stadium in Kempton Park at the weekend.

Banda played superbly, scoring two tries while converting seven of his team’s eight tries to help himself to 24 points in the match.

He scored a try in each half and only failed to convert his first try.

The first half proved to be a ding-dong battle, with the lead changing numerous times as both sides scored three tries apiece.

But it was one-way traffic in the second stanza, with Border outscoring their hosts by five tries to two to register their third victory in four games and cement second place on the First Division log.

The home side were first out of the blocks, scoring as early as the second minute when left wing Etienne Taljaard dived over in the corner.

Flyhalf Karlo Aspeling converted from the tight angle, giving the Valke a 7-0 lead.

Border though seized control with two tries through centre Lunga Dumezweni and Banda to lead by five points.

The Valke were back in front soon after as right wing Charles Mayeza scored, with Aspeling converting.

But number 8 Ndzondelelo Gemashe then rumbled over from close range for Border with five minutes left in the half to give Border a five-point lead, before Valke centre Andrew van Wyk levelled matters just ahead of the break with an unconverted try.

Then the Valke got their noses out in front shortly after the restart with a try from fullback Damian Engledoe which Aspeling failed to convert.

But then Banda struck again, weaving his magic to score his second try, which he converted to give Border a slender two-point advantage.

The Bulldogs then increased their lead through a converted try by lock Lindokuhle Welemu before replacement scrumhalf Anrich Richter darted over in the corner.

Border then finished off the match with three tries in the final 13 minutes through left wing Makazole Mapimpi, replacement flyhalf Sonwabiso Mqalo and right wing Sipho Nofemele.

Banda slotted all three conversions.

Both sides picked up a bonus point for scoring four or more tries but the Valke remain second from the bottom of the log with just seven points from their four matches.

Scorers:

Hino Valke: Tries: Andrew van Wyk, Anrich Richter, Charles Mayeza, Damian Engledoe, Etienne Taljaard; Conversions: Karlo Aspeling (2)

Border Bulldogs: Tries: Masixole Banda (2), Lindokuhle Welemu, Lunga Dumezweni, Makazole Mapimpi, Ndzondelelo Gemashe, Sipho Nofemele, Sonwabiso Mqalo; Conversions: Banda (7) — SA Rugby