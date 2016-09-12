O R Tambo puts new poster boys on pedestal

OR TAMBO District Municipality’s two new poster boys in boxing – Athi Dumezweni and Siphamandla Baleni – were showered with royal treatment which included being paraded around Mthatha in a motorcade on Friday.

For a long time, Mthatha-born IBO world champion Simphiwe Konkco had been regarded as the face of boxing in the area until he jumped ship and relocated to Johannesburg where he hooked up with renowned boxing trainer Collin Nathan.

But the disappointment of losing the area’s first ever national champion has quickly been thrown into the sea of oblivion thanks to the

26-year-old Dumezweni and the 25-year-old Baleni, who both hail from Waterfall Park – regarded as the oldest township in the city – near Ngangelizwe.

Nicknamed “Moving Target” or “Imoto Entshontsh’imali” by his legion of fans, Dumezweni’s meteroic rise in boxing saw him scoop the IBF and WBO African titles, while Toyi Toyi, as Baleni is affectionately known, is the reigning South African mini-flyweight, WBA Pan African and IBO Intercontinental champion.

Interestingly, Baleni’s titles were at some stage held by Konkco who is not only his former stablemate and friend, but also one of the people who Baleni looks up to for inspiration. In fact, Baleni has always been regarded as Konkco’s natural successor in the division.

Friday saw authorities from OR Tambo District Municipality, the Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture in the district and King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, join hands to celebrate Baleni and Dumezweni’s achievements.

“There are many who came before you but they never achieved what you guys have achieved,” said KSD’s special programmes unit portfolio head Mzukisi Nyoka during the event held at the Mthatha City Hall.

“When we see you, we see the Floyd Mayweathers and Manny Pacquiaos of the future.”

For Baleni in particular, the event held a significant place in his heart.

“I used to see Konkco getting this kind of treatment and wished it could also happen for me.”

The fact that he holds a continental crown while Konkco is a champion under the same boxing body, could likely result in a match-up between the two in the near future.

But Baleni gets all coy when asked about his prospects against Konkco.

“He is very experienced and my role model. I have too much respect for him. [But] I can’t say I would go into that fight not wanting to win it.”

The youngster, just like Konkco, decided to leave his long-time mentor Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase and joined East London-based Xaba Boxing Club under the tutelage of Makwedinana Matiti.

But just like Dumezweni, he is also promoted by Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Promotions and Events.

Dumezweni, however, is trained by his uncle Mthetho Dumezweni who runs a boxing gym in Ngangelizwe.

The youngster said he has no plans of moving elsewhere provided the authorities would only support the sport, as in other cities.

His words were echoed by his uncle who felt it was not enough for local authorities to shower boxers with compliments.

“There are children who look up to these boxers. The place where Athenkosi trains, does not deserve to be called a boxing gym. Imagine what we could do if we could get the right kind of support in terms of equipment and other resources.”

He also lamented the exodus of boxers from the district saying the boxing gyms they were running to, were sponsored by businesses.

Meanwhile, Matiti, who also graced the event, lauded the pair for their achievements but warned they must not let their new-found fame go to their heads.

“[What they have achieved] it’s an exclusive history for this district. We must celebrate and protect those achievements,” he said.

OR Tambo District Sports Confederation chairman Mzondeleli Qotoyi said although they only dealt with amateur sport, they were working with people involved in boxing in the area on how to craft documents to attract sponsorship from businesses. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za