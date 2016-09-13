Orient fight hype off to fever pitch

Anticipation has reached fever pitch two weeks before the eagerly-awaited SA featherweight title clash between Macbute Sinyabi and Azinga Fuzile.

The pair will collide at Orient Theatre on September 30 in the latest instalment of the storied rivalry between Mdantsane and Duncan Village boxing fraternity.

And besides the dominance of the clash in social media chats, the promoters of the two fighters Ayanda Matiti of Xaba Promotions and Rumble Africa Promotion boss Teris Ntutu have added another intriguing story-line in the matchup as they will be working together for the first time. This after their previous relationship was soured by political differences until it was mended by their appointment to serve in the executive of the Eastern Cape Promoters Association where Matiti is the chair.

Having decided to adopt a Kaizer Chiefs-Orlando Pirates rivalry stance that transformed from animosity to economic friendship, Matiti and Ntutu are now using the fight to generate money rather than hostility.

Not only have they been on friendly terms but they have now upped the ante by shelling big bucks to bet for their respective boxers.

“Yes we have a bet on the boxers but at the moment we are not at liberty to disclose the amount involved,” confirmed Matiti.

Matiti is still confident that his charge Sinyabi will emerge victorious in the anticipated clash and he is backed by almost every boxing fan in Mdantsane where the boxers commands a big following.

On the other hand Ntutu has been pumping up the chances of the Duncan Village upstart of four fights, anointing him as the next king of the division.

Matiti, who is promoting the fight under his banner, is already scouting for corporate funding in order to pay the boxers the purses they deserve.

“Again it is not in our culture to divulge the purses of the boxers but I can tell you that they will be handsomely rewarded,” he said.

While the main bout is good enough to draw the full house the organisers have stuffed the bill with enterprising bouts including the return of the Mdantsane hero Nkosinathi Joyi.

Joyi, who is on a two-fight winning streak, is looking to re-climb the boxing ladder by using Fikile Mlonyeni as a platform.

However like Fuzile, Mlonyeni is also tipped to upset the apple-cart in what will turn the event into the passing of the torch.

Other potentially explosive bouts include the rematches between Sinethemba Bam and Phila Gola with the vacant IBF Youth junior-featherweight title up for grabs.

Veterans Mfundo Gwayana and Thembelani Nxoshe will also do it again this time with the SA and WBO Africa flyweight crowns a carrot.

Already the country’s two top broadcasters SABC and SuperSport are jostling for the coverage of the event with Matiti saying he has not decided on which one to take. Supersport’s Clinton van der Berg confirmed that negotiations were at an advanced stage to secure broadcast rights for the tournament.