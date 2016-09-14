Taking on Uncle Sam’s best

The world of boxing will open up for two boxing megastars, Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni and Lusanda Komanisi when they make their United States debut in high-profile tournaments on November 4.

The pair who, are reigning IBO world champions in the featherweight and lightweight divisions respectively, will get their big breaks to showcase their talent on the world’s greatest boxing stage.

Although they will not be fighting at the same venue, their participation in their fights will be closely monitored to gauge if they have what it takes to continue the country’s dominance in their respective divisions which have produced world champions such as Mbulelo Botile (feather) and Dingan Thobela (light).

Ndongeni will come up against US boxer Jason Roman in a tournament to be televised by ShowBox, a popular boxing programme in the US.

His promoter, Rodney Berman, who has signed him into a co-promotion deal with his US counterpart, Art Pellulo, is ecstatic about the pending fight.

“This is the time for Ndongeni to carve his own niche in boxing lore and follow in the footsteps of boxers of yesteryear, such as Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu, Dingaan Thobela and others,” he said.

The fight which will be held in Ontario, California, is already being hyped up as the ‘Nomeva US Invasion’ in anticipation of the flamboyant ring entrance of the Mount Frere-born boxer.

“I will take my trademark Nomeva song to the Americans and then show them what I am made of in the ring,” said the always confident Ndongeni.

While he will be dancing to the Nank’ uNomeva tune in the ring. Komanisi will also be making his own entrance against the tough Eric Hunter at a venue yet to be decided venue.

Komanisi has signed an exclusive deal with US promoter, Greg Cohen, to cap the Americans’ sudden interest in local boxing talent.

However there are still issues to be ironed out – such as whether Komanisi’s IBO title will be at stake.

It is believed that Cohen wants Komanisi to vacate the belt while the boxer’s management is still considering the idea.

Hunter is set to be Komanisi’s biggest test, especially as the American is smarting from an IBF featherweight title loss to reigning champion, Lee Selby of England.

Going by the “Outlaw” moniker, the American is described as one of the dangerous boxers in the talent-laden featherweight division which also boasts Mdantsane’s Simpiwe Vetyeka.

With his defeat to Selby being his fourth in 25 fights, the 29-year-old American is looking to bounce back to winning ways – and therefore views Komanisi as a double motivation to secure both a victory and his IBO crown.

Should they return home triumphant, they will catapult themselves into the major world title mix and lucrative US television deals. Ndongeni already commands a second spot for the WBA crown held by Englishman Anthony Crolla.

Beating Roman who has lost only once in 25 fights, will be a major achievement for his unbeaten record of 22 fights.

Berman does not doubt that Nomeva possesses both the fighting prowess and charisma to make a huge mark in the US boxing market.

“I am seeing another legend in Nomeva,” he said.