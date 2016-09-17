Border women eye yet another title

The best of the best of women’s rugby will be on show at the BCM Stadium today when the defending champion Border women’s team head into battle against massive rivals Western Province for the 2016 SA Rugby women’s inter-provincial title.

Three-in-a-row champs Border will be facing their stiffest test since 2013 as they play the only team that has beaten them since that year.

That 7-5 loss against the visitors came at the BCM Stadium last month, so Western Province will know what it takes to beat the previously invincible Border at home.

“It is going to be a tough match,” admitted Border coach Malibongwe Kradu.

“Western Province is a very good team and they have beaten us this year. But I believe in my team.”

Defence could be the key as to who wins today’s match, as Border have scored an impressive 30 tries during their campaign, while Western Province have managed 17.

However, in their pool stage meeting it was the brilliant Western Province defence that repelled wave after wave of Border attackers and, in the end, both teams only crossed the whitewash once each, making the difference the lone successful conversion from Western Province flyhalf Kirsten Conrad.

Over the competition Border have only conceded three tries, while Western Province have let in only seven and, with those miserly defences on show again, it may well be the key to who wins the match.

“We are proud of our defence this season but we also have a really good attack and I back them to be on form in the match,” said Kradu.

Border head into the match with their strongest team possible, with no injury concerns to speak of.

Most of the Border players have impressed this season but some have stood out.

“Our captain Zintle Mpupha is our most important player. She is our playmaker from flyhalf and a lot of the good work we do comes from her,” said Kradu.

“In the forwards our flank Lusanda Dumke and lock Nolusindiso Booi are also extremely important team members and their form has been really good this year.

“Our fullback Elouise Webb is also a brilliant player. She never disappoints and is always at the front of all the good work the team does.”

The A division final will crown a day of exciting women’s rugby action and will kick off at 3pm, while the B division final between the Golden Lions and Free State will take place at 1pm.

The U18 women’s final between the Limpopo Blue Bulls and Western Province opens the day’s action at 11am, all at the BCM Stadium.