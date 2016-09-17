Fond memories for first Sole Destroyer 21 champ

The inaugural winner of many races, including this weekend’s Caltex Sole Destroyer, Makaya Masumpa, is something of an enigma in that he is reserved, dignified and yet always jolly to the extent that his nickname in running circles is “Smiles”.

The now 50-year-old Masumpa stands tall in many ways. His height is somewhat intimidating to the generally slight of build athletes in distance running.

His longevity has him towering over even greater runners than himself and his times and records speak volumes for a man who is still running competitively 33 years after he started as a 17-year-old at school.

Speaking openly this week he reflects on how he got into running, who he looks up to, his own highlights, his 12-year-old son and that first Sole Destroyer.

When asked who had the biggest influence on his running career, he does not hesitate.

“Monde,” he says.

That is Monde Tutani, one of the province’s most versatile athletes who was a national treasure on the track, a great cross country and road runner. Masumpa would follow suit in many of the same disciplines.

It was Tutani who encouraged a bunch of soccer playing youths in Mdantsane to run the Daily Dispatch Fun Run, while they were away at the Great Train Race. He said they could win many prizes. Masumpa was one of them.

He subsequently embarked on a phenomenal running career.

At school it was all track and cross country running – the very basis of every successful career in athletics. Only upon leaving school and joining Real Gijimas, the successful Mdantsane-based club, did he add running on the road to his repertoire.

He remembers with affection racing on the track and turf against Chris Sole, the very man after who Sole Destroyer takes its name.

They ran against many South African greats on the “old” Amalinda track.

On switching to the road he beams at the thought of his duels with the Donald brothers, John and Stephen.

In 1987 Masumpa joined President Steyn Mine in Welkom. It was the “Mine System” of attracting athletes that turned South Africa, albeit in isolation, into a powerhouse that no athlete or country could ignore.

It was the inter-mine competitions that pushed these athletes to still greater heights, racing over 5000m, 1500m and the 3000m steeplechase.

While at the mines he ventured into road running and represented Free State at all three disciplines.

Masumpa recalls having run the 60:11 world record breaking SA half marathon championships in East London in Free State colours.

Upon his return to East London he was encouraged to link up with Oxford Striders.

Masumpa smiles at the memory of this team breaking the world 24 hour record and winning the Great Train Race.

Tomorrow Masumpa will be running Sole Destroyer for in excess of the 20th time, this time for Born 2 Run.